Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $14.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.53 million and the highest is $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 13,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $48,469.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.96.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

