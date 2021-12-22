Emercoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $32,069.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,598,335 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

