EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,294.40

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,294.40 ($17.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,274 ($16.83). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,284 ($16.96), with a volume of 56,436 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £812.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.40.

In related news, insider Peter Southby bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.92) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($627.03). Also, insider Denise Collis bought 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($26,272.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,510 shares of company stock worth $2,080,826.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

