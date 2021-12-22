Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0170 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $55,819.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

