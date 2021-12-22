Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 210.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,948. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.