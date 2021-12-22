Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$44.93, with a volume of 32242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGH. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.