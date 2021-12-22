Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%.

EBF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

