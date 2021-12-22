Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $804.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $802.71 and a 200 day moving average of $814.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

