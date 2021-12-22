Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.30 per share for the year.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

