Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,700. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

