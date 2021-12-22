Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 71.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,924. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,713 shares of company stock worth $141,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

