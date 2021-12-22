Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cars.com by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 6,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

