Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.76. Evogene shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 202,418 shares.
EVGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
