Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.76. Evogene shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 202,418 shares.

EVGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

