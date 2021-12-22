Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 19% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Exosis has a market capitalization of $13,842.63 and approximately $12.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.50 or 0.08177854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00322342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.81 or 0.00908608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00074566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00393011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00255707 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

