Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $115.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. 680,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,739. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.