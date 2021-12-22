FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.98. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.16. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.77. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.