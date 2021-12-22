FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

