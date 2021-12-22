FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.
FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.
Shares of FDS stock opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
