Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

FLMN stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $393.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

