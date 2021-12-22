Feellike Reaches Market Cap of $17,332.32 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,332.32 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

