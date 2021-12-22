Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.6 days.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.