Financial Survey: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ThredUp and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 104.00%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 6.96 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Boxed beats ThredUp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

