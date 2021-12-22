First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

