First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 79,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 114,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.