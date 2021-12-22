First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 103,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $26.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.