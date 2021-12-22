First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 826,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 464,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 307.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000.

