FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE FE opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

