FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 3064455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

