Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 4.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.73 and last traded at $115.95. 12,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 863,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

