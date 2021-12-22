Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.1% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,034.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.14. The company has a market cap of $942.53 billion, a PE ratio of 303.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

