Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

FSM opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

