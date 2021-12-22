Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $97.20 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

