Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

