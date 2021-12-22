FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.34). Approximately 10,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.95) target price on shares of FW Thorpe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 448.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.68 million and a PE ratio of 35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 6.51 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

