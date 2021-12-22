FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Increased by Analyst

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shore Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $386.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,904,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

