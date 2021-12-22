FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

