G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GMVD) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd

G Medical Innovations’ (NASDAQ:GMVD) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. G Medical Innovations had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GMVD stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.