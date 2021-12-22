GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $47.18. 5,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,446,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in GDS by 1.0% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

