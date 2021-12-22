GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

