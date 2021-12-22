General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,197,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $366,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE remained flat at $$93.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.