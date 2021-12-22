Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. 87,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.