Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. 19,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $104.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

