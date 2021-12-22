Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.42.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

