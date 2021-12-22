Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.42.
NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.