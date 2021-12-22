Gourmet Galaxy Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,516.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $341,516.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.