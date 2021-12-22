Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.40

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.40 and traded as high as C$103.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$101.33, with a volume of 119,980 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$98.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.