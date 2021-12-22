Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $128.59. 23,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

