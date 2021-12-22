Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB remained flat at $$139.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

