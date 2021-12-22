Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,441. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

