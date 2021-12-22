Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.36. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

