Greenidge Generation (GREE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/20/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/16/2021 – Greenidge Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/13/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/7/2021 – Greenidge Generation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

12/1/2021 – Greenidge Generation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

10/25/2021 – Greenidge Generation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

