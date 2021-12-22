Grid+ Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,861.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Grid+ has a market cap of $69.96 million and approximately $72,861.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

